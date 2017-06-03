The latest international betting odds for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view are now available. While early odds are not necessarily an indicator of match outcomes, they provide a good look before the "smart money" comes in hours prior to the pay-per-view. Based on early odds, two title changes are currently predicted.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will square off in a Fatal Five-Way to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship in the show's main event. Currently, Joe is the favorite to go over with even odds, followed by Rollins at 23/10 odds, Balor at 3/1 odds, Reigns at 12/1 odds and Wyatt at 14/1 odds.

For those unfamiliar with European betting odds, you would simply multiply the amount you bet by the fraction. In the case of Rollins, a $9 bet would yield $20.70 if he won or a $9 bet on Wyatt would yield $126 should he win the match.

As for the undercard, The Miz is a 1/8 favorite to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dean Ambrose at 9/2. Per the storyline stipulation, Ambrose has no champion's advantage and will lose the title if he's disqualified.

Alexa Bliss is a 8/15 favorite to beat Bayley at 11/8 to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship in a Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole match.

Cesaro and Sheamus are currently 1/3 favorites to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship in a Steel Cage Match from The Hardy Boyz at 15/8 odds.

Neville is a 1/7 favorite to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries at 10/3 in their Submission match.

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks are 1/6 favorites to beat Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at 7/2 in the mixed tag team match.

We'll continue to follow the odds and update once the "smart money" comes in, which should give a more accurate representation of the show's actual run-sheet.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017, a Raw brand show, will take place tomorrow night at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingINC.com for exclusive live coverage.

