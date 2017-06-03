- Above is the full match from last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view featuring then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against AJ Styles. Reigns pinned Styles after hitting a spear in a great match.

- As noted, independent wrestler Kennadi Brink recently signed with WWE to be a referee, making her the first full-time WWE women's referee. She made her debut at last night's NXT live event in Ocala, FL. She refereed the match between Mary Kate and Sarah Logan, as seen below. Full NXT live event results from Ocala are here.

