Thanks to Michael Schaffer for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Trenton, New Jersey:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

