- Above is video from The New Day's recent promotional tour to Mumbai, India. As noted, Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the group on the tour. The New Day returned to WWE TV this past week on SmackDown and will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank later this month.
- Speaking of Bliss, a video of her kip up fail from last night's WWE live event in Trenton, NJ was going around social media last night. You can see the botch below:
Alexa Bliss with a KIP UP Fail! #wwe #WWELive #wwetrenton pic.twitter.com/gSixouA7q8— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.