- Above is video from The New Day's recent promotional tour to Mumbai, India. As noted, Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the group on the tour. The New Day returned to WWE TV this past week on SmackDown and will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank later this month.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would be WWE's best Wonder Woman - Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka or other. As of this writing, 25% went with Charlotte while 20% voted for Nikki, 11% for Sasha, 11% for other, 9% for Becky, 8% for Bliss, 7% for Asuka and 5% for Bayley. The others received less than 3% of the vote.

- Speaking of Bliss, a video of her kip up fail from last night's WWE live event in Trenton, NJ was going around social media last night. You can see the botch below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.