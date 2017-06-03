- Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The Miz makes a special appearance to share his Clash of Clans knowledge to help The Swiss Superman.

- The WWE Network live stream will begin airing the first WWE NXT episodes from Full Sail University next Friday at 10pm EST with the show from June 20th, 2012. The episode from August 29th, 2012 will then air at 11pm EST. Below are the descriptions:

6/20/12 episode: "Dusty Rhodes is named Interim General Manager. Tyson Kidd faces Michael McGillicutty in the main event. Bo Dallas makes his NXT debut."

8/29/12 episode: "The Gold Rush Tournament concludes when Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal battle for the NXT Championship. The Usos call out The Ascension."

- WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and wife Ellie moved into their new home this week, bought and paid for by their daughter Natalya. She wrote the following on how long she's wanted to make the big purchase:

My whole career ... there was ONE thing I really wanted to do and I never lost sight of it. And today I got to do that for my parents. It's the best feeling ... makes every tear, bruise, heartache, heartbreak, sleepless night .... SO worth it. Welcome home. (Plus... I owe my parents everything....)

