- Above is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. "The Legend Lives" will be available for viewing later this month.

- Randy Orton, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are off blue brand live events again this weekend but they are scheduled for TV on Tuesday. It appears Orton has had vacation time off while Naomi and The Usos have been filming an unknown project. Orton and The Usos, and possibly Naomi, are scheduled to return to live events next weekend as matches advertised include Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The New Day vs. The Colons vs. The Usos.

- Courtesy of The Rock, below is a new trailer for season 3 of HBO's Ballers. The show premieres on Sunday, July 23rd. Rock wrote, "Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We're BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS"

Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We're BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS pic.twitter.com/bM2xmK2UJZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.