- Above is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. "The Legend Lives" will be available for viewing later this month.
- Courtesy of The Rock, below is a new trailer for season 3 of HBO's Ballers. The show premieres on Sunday, July 23rd. Rock wrote, "Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We're BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS"
