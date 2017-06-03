- Above, Nikki Bella welcomed her fans to the weekend as she enjoys some wine in Napa Valley. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is currently at 706k subscribers.

- After being out of WWE live events for the past two weekends, Randy Orton will return next weekend and will be facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. Some of the other top matches include: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. title.

Impact Wrestling Partner Claims Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Push Was Related To Impact's Tour Of India
See Also
Impact Wrestling Partner Claims Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Push Was Related To Impact's Tour Of India

- WWE Stars Seth Rollins and Zack Ryder had some fun when sending "Happy Birthday" messages to AJ Styles, who turned 40, yesterday. Rollins was kind enough to send well wishes while retweeting WWE talking about the UpUpDownDown Madden Finals, which Rollins crushed Styles in.


Meanwhile, Ryder may have gotten Styles mixed up with a former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle:

Happy birthday @ajstylesp1

A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles