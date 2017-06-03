- Above, Nikki Bella welcomed her fans to the weekend as she enjoys some wine in Napa Valley. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is currently at 706k subscribers.

- WWE Stars Seth Rollins and Zack Ryder had some fun when sending "Happy Birthday" messages to AJ Styles, who turned 40, yesterday. Rollins was kind enough to send well wishes while retweeting WWE talking about the UpUpDownDown Madden Finals, which Rollins crushed Styles in.

Meanwhile, Ryder may have gotten Styles mixed up with a former WWE Superstar, Hornswoggle:

Happy birthday @ajstylesp1 A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

