Source: Democrat & Chronicle

Luke Harper spoke with Democrat & Chronicle on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I know about (the curse), and I feel that, and trust me it sucks. I actually had a really great match with Dolph Ziggler here that I thought I should have won and I didn't. That really sticks in my craw. It's something I think about ...but it's nothing that's in my control."

Almost leaving pro wrestling in 2011 while he was in Japan, away from his wife, who was pregnant at the time:

"I said to her, 'This is it. I'm done. I can't be away from you, we just have to figure something out.' I was just going to wrestle locally and I come back from the tour, make the decision, everything's good, then WWE calls and says 'Hey, we want you to come try out.' So, literally, I was as far out as I've ever been in my life away from pro wrestling, and they instantly pulled me back in and it was back to it."

Joining WWE at 32 years old:

"Learning the way I did gave me more of a foundation than if I didn't. I'm glad I didn't get to WWE until I did because I was more complete at 32 than I was at 25. It all happens for a reason, but if I tried to tell myself that at the time I would have said 'Screw you.' "

Luke Harper also discussed more about his upbringing and getting into wrestling. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

