Source: The Baltimore Sun

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has made rapid strides since being called up to the main roster, nearly a year ago. She recently spoke to The Baltimore Sun on various topics. Below are some highlights:

"Oh yeah, we are polar opposites. Bayley is huggable and likes to dole out high fives. I could care less if anyone likes me. I don't want to touch people, come on. That just makes our rivalry just that much better because we are such opposites that the feud clicks. In the ring, I just find a lot of joy in taking everything that she has away. If she goes to high five someone, I'm going to hit her after she high fives them. It's just a lot of fun, and makes the feud that much better."

Bayley being the underdog despite being bigger:

"Here's the thing with that, Bayley does a great job of doing what she does. She has her strengths. Obviously she is the ultimate underdog, and I don't think that my size has an impact on that. I feel like I have a big enough attitude to be 6 feet tall. I think that helps a lot. I just have to make sure that my attitude is big enough to keep it so that nobody likes me. And Bayley knows what she's doing; she wouldn't be in the position that she's in if she didn't know what she was doing and wasn't such an amazing underdog."

Whether she has been in a kendo stick on a pole match before, and how is she preparing:

"No, I have never. I am quite nervous about it actually. I have hit Bayley with that thing so many times and I have a feeling that she really wants to get me back for that. I'm actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. It's a race to see who can get to it first. I don't know if you know this, but I'm 5 feet tall. I don't know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick. Do I let Bayley grab it first and then take it away from her? I don't know. That's what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can't reach it? I'm hoping that doesn't happen, but if it does, I'll have to do whatever it takes to get it down."

Not being part of first-ever Women's MITB ladder match:

"You know, at first when I saw Shane come out and make that match, I did wish that I could be part of it. But, I have a lot of things to focus on right now on Raw. I'm excited for the women of SmackDown to make history and have the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, because that's a huge moment in the women's revolution. I think it's amazing for them and do I wish that I was in that match? Absolutely. But do I have any regrets? No, because I have my own things to focus on, like retaining my Raw women's championship, and hitting people with kendo sticks and trying to avoid being hit with kendo sticks."

Alexa Bliss also spoke about her skill with a kendo stick, moving to RAW, having a chip on her shoulder, and a lot more. Read the entire interview here

