- As noted, Madusa was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Above, she spoke about the upcoming Mae Young Classic:

"Having a women's tournament is well overdue. The WWE Performance Center not only is starting something, they are making history. This is gonna get big, it's going to give more women hope of being able to become what they've always wanted to become and that is a WWE Superstar."

- As we get closer to WWE Extreme Rules (updated card here), WWE looked at "The 50 most extreme Superstars." The gallery includes: Sabu, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Dusty Rhodes, Shane McMahon, Terry Funk, Bruiser Brody, and Tommy Dreamer, among others.

- The Miz and Maryse made the cover of Dub Magazine. Miz will be taking on Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental title tomorrow night. About making the cover, via his Instagram, Miz said:

"The #ItCouple graces the cover of @dubmagazine and we deem it #Awesome Huge thank you to @dubmagazine for turning a regular Jeep into The Most Must See Jeep in History. Also for putting the whole family in the mag. Yes, ladies and gentlemen Pumpkin and Mocha are in there as well. ENJOY!!!"

