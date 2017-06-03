Jason Jordan spoke with NBC Elmira about a number of wrestling topics. You can see his full comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"We realized everybody was going to make the correlation between World's Greatest Tag Team or Team Kurt Angle, and us. We still want to be our own individuals. We still want to be American Alpha and not Team Angle 2.0. But if the opportunity came and Kurt would put his stamp on us, then we could essentially be Team Angle, but we would like to be Team Alpha with the tutelage of Team Angle. We want the separation between the two, we're our own tag team."

Biggest challenges working on the main roster:

"Physically, the only thing that I'm getting adjusted to is not getting an off-season. You have to really be cautious and be aware of fine tuning with your body, because something small – when never given the time to actually rest and heal – can grow [into] something big. ...Overall, the hardest thing to do is constantly being able to be fresh with the crowd. Be what it is that they come to the show [to see] and never disappoint, but it's hard sometimes to really figure out what it is that connects with crowds. What it is that makes the crowd love you or want to get behind you. For me, I think that's the most difficult part, something that's out of your control, but trying to figure out where you can find some control."

Dream WWE matches:

"It would be really nice to wrestle The Hardy Boyz or Cesaro and Sheamus. ...But also, this is further in advance after American Alpha has run its course, at some point I would love to get in there and wrestle a singles match with AJ Styles. I know that he's hot right now and he's clearly one of the best in the WWE, period. "

Jason Jordan also discussed taking his amateur wrestling experience to pro wrestling and his favorite tag team of all-time. Again, you can see the full interview in the video above.

