Jose Aldo's reign atop the UFC's featherweight division appears to be over, as the Brazilian was finished in his home country Saturday night at UFC 212 by Max Holloway.

Holloway became the undisputed featherweight champion with a third round TKO victory in the main event. The win was the 11th straight for "Blessed," who has not lost since a meeting with UFC lightweight champion - and former 145-pound titleholder - Conor McGregor.

Claudia Gadelha earned a co-main event win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, while former UFC champion Vitor Belfort topped Nate Marquardt.

Check out complete results below:

* Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3 to become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion

* Claudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:03 of Round 1

* Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Paulo Borrachinha def. Oluwale Bamgbose via TKO (strikes) at 1:06 of Round 2

* Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of Round 2

* Raphael Assuncao def. Marlon Moraes via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

* Antonio Carlos Junior def. Eric Spicely via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:49 of Round 2

* Matthew Lopez def. Johnny Eduardo via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

* Brian Kelleher def. Iuri Alcantara via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 1

* Viviane Pereira def. Jamie Moyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of Round 2

* Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via TKO (strikes) at 5:00 of Round 2

