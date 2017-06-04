Source: Sports Illustrated

Neville spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Hunter is a role model to everybody. Obviously, I've got a lot of respect for Hunter. Right now, I'm not concerned about him or his admiration or respect. All I'm concerned about, right now, is myself. I haven't always been that guy. For the longest time, I was trying to please everybody, the WWE Universe included. Now, I don't care. If Triple H likes me or dislikes me, that's not important to me. What's important to me is me. It's taken me a long time to say that."

Talent outside of WWE - Will Ospreay and Marty Scurll - giving support to Neville:

"That makes me giggle. Isn't that cute? Try your best, lads. I'll see you soon."

His motivation being a Cruiserweight in WWE's land of the heavyweights:

"Pound for pound, I'm unmatched. This has traditionally been the world of the giants. For those who are smaller, we've always been fighting an uphill battle. The cruiserweight division consists of guys under 205 pounds, but I don't need to tell you what I do. You can watch me and then you'll understand what I do and what I'm all about. I don't want to labor the point. I'm not one of these guys who is going to build myself up to you for an over and put myself over. I do my talking in the ring. Austin Aries, however, is someone who is a better talker than he is a fighter. I am fundamentally a fighter before anything else. This is a big man's business, so for any guy who is considered undersized, you are constantly fighting an uphill battle. This has very much been a catalyst in my change in attitude. For too long, I have been overlooked. For too long, I have been disrespected. For too long, I had been too good. That is exactly why I have turned up in 205 Live, and that is exactly why I have behaved in the manner in which I have behaved recently. I am a product of this environment. I am inevitability, and now I am showing everyone what I am all about. I tried to play the etiquette game, the respect game, for too long, and it didn't work out for me. Now I'm rightfully taking what is long overdue."

Neville also discussed the future after Austin Aries. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

