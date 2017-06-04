Cody Rhodes is finished with Impact Wrestling, his wife Brandi confirmed on Twitter over the weekend.

There had been a lot of speculation about Rhodes in TNA since he had not competed in a match on television since the March 30, 2017 episode of Impact [taped earlier that month], where he lost to Moose in an Impact Grand Championship match. Cody came to Impact Wrestling on a non-exclusive deal last fall where he debuted at their Bound for Glory pay-per-view on October 2, 2016. He worked the month of October for the promotion before returning in late February 2017.

See Also Backstage News On Who Cody Rhodes Has Signed With

After bouncing around various promotions, Rhodes indicated to Sports Illustrated earlier this year it was almost time to make a decision on a permanent new home. He later said it was probably not time to make a decision.

"I guess I spoke too soon." Rhodes explained to CBS Sports. "It's probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it's just a matter of trust. There's so little trust in pro wrestling. So little. And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it's trust and being around people in the office that I trust. I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part. But it's finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I'll be taken care of. Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven't really looked at. My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We'll probably revisit it then."

Among those dates, Cody is still an active wrestler with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.