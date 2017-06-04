- If you missed UFC 212 Saturday night, you missed the beginning of the "Blessed" era, as Max Holloway scored a third round finish over Jose Aldo to win the unified featherweight title.

But thanks to FOX Sports, you can check out highlights of the main event in the video above.

- Max Holloway continued his impressive win streak Saturday night at UFC 212, finishing Jose Aldo in the main event and becoming the unified featherweight champion. The victory was the 11th straight for "Blessed," who has not lost since a decision defeat to Conor McGregor.

UFC officials stripped McGregor of the featherweight title that he won when he finished Aldo after his victory vs. Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt. Holloway claimed an interim title with a win over Anthony Pettis.

"I'm not racing through the division, I'm cleaning it out," Holloway said. If I haven't fought you, come and get it."

Holloway also said he believes it is time for the UFC to finally head to Hawaii, adding "I think the whole world thinks it's time. Let's get the damn thing done!"

- UFC 212 featured an incredible main event, as Max Holloway finished Jose Aldo to become the unified featherweight champion. And after the performance both men put on, they were awarded with "Fight of the Night" honors and $50,000 each.

Officials also handed out "Performance of the Night" bonuses to Claudia Gadelha and Brian Kelleher for their wins. The attendance inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was announced at 15,412.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.