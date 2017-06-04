- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "16 times AJ Styles springboarded into action." The video shows a variety of his moves including: The Phenomenal Forearm, 450 splash, and a reverse DDT.

- Today, Gorilla Monsoon would have turned 80 years old, he passed in October of 1999. Also today, known best for his days wrestling in Japan, Joe Malenko (Dean Malenko's older brother) turned 61.

- Brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo, announced on his Twitter that their mother passed away at the age of 90. Savage passed in May of 2011 at 58 years old and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 by Lanny.

My wonderful mother died tonight at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/FxIOyhaWr4 — Lanny Poffo (@LannyPoffo) June 4, 2017

