Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @adamiac_ for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Bridgeport, CT:

* Breezango defeated American Alpha and the Colons by Pin in a triple threat tag team match. Decent opener. None of the teams got pops at all. Fandango had a nice spinning heel kick, nothing else really worth mentioning

* Tye Dillinger beat Aiden English by Pin with the Tye-breaker. Lots of heat on English, who ran down Bridgeport a lot. English had a cool looking swanton (not a new move but looked cool in person). Decent pop for Dillinger. Kind of boring match. Crowd chanted "this is stupid" for most of it.

* Luke Harper beat Erick Rowan via pinfall. Awful match, lots of botches by both men. Crowd seemed into it though, not sure why. Rowan debuted had a new mask, mix between the goat mask and a clown mask. Harper won with a black hole slam.

* Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura beat Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin. All 4 men received big pops, Nakamura had the biggest of pop of them all. Zayn took a brutal End of Days from Corbin into the guardrail early on. Easily the match of the night. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on Owens for the 1-2-3.

Intermission

* Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara beat The Ascension. Boring match. Viktor botched a hurricanrana and seemed to have landed on his neck. Looked to be okay. Crowd wasn't into this. Easily the worst match of the night.

* Naomi & Becky Lynch beat Natalya, Carmella & Tamina in a handicap match. Naomi was INSANELY over. Very impressive showing for her. Becky also over. Tamina displayed lots of power. No crazy spots. Naomi hit the Rear View to win the match.

* AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal by DQ for the WWE Championship.

Biggest pops: Styles, Naomi, Nakamura

