In 2015, Hulk Hogan was fired by the WWE for racially insensitive comments that were leaked out to the public. At that time, Hogan was a judge on WWE's Tough Enough and almost all references to Hogan were removed by WWE after his firing, including his spot on the show. Hogan has since won a $115 million lawsuit against Gawker for releasing other portions of that same tape, without his permission.

HBO late-night host, Bill Maher, has been in the news over the weekend for using the n-word during a joke in an interview with a Senator during his show on Friday. Yesterday, Maher offered an apology in a statement:

"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," Maher stated. "Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry."

HBO also released a statement:

"Bill Maher's comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show."

Hulk Hogan took notice of the controversy and posted on his Twitter:

"On purpose and only an apology, unbelievable."

