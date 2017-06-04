- Alberto El Patron was pushed by the crowd while celebrating in the stands during last week's Impact Wrestling tapings in India, as seen in the video above. Full results for the show are here. (Thanks to Himanshu D for passing that along)

- Revolution Pro announced that Rey Mysterio will face Marty Scurll at their upcoming "Summer Sizzler 2017" event on Thursday, August 17th at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London.

