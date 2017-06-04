New betting odds for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view are now available on the European betting site 5 Dimes. While it doesn't look like the "smart money" is in, there is a new favorite to win the Fatal Five-Way match to crown the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins has moved to a -110 favorite to win the Fatal Five-Way main event to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Samoa Joe, who was previously the favorite, follows Rollins at +145, Finn Balor at +700, Bray Wyatt at +1450 and Roman Reigns at +3000.

The Miz (-195) remains a favorite to beat Dean Ambrose (+155) for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match where Ambrose has less of a "champion's advantage" and will lose the title in the event he is disqualified, although he could still get counted out and not lose the belt.

Alexa Bliss (-350) is still favored to beat Bayley (+250) to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship in a Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole match.

Cesaro and Sheamus (-500) are favorites to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship from The Hardy Boyz in their Steel Cage match.

Neville (-500) is favored to beat Austin Aries and retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a Submission match.

Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (-170) are new favorites to beat Rich Swann & Sasha Banks in a mixed tag team match.

We'll continue to follow the odds and update once the "smart money" comes in, which should give a more accurate representation of the show's actual run-sheet. Remember, no outcome is final until it is on the final run-sheet. However, betting odds with the "smart money" usually provide a fairly accurate representation of how the show is going to play out.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017, a Raw brand show, will take place tonight at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingINC.com for exclusive live coverage tonight.

