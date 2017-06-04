WWE announced a new match for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff, it will be Apollo Crews taking on Kalisto. The two had a match on Raw two weeks ago, which Kalisto won. WWE made the announcement via Twitter:
BREAKING NEWS: @ApolloCrews will battle @KalistoWWE in the #ExtremeRules #KickOff TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/CP1B16ixSe pic.twitter.com/JfYAHzX6JK— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2017
Below is the updated WWE Extreme Rules card:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar
Kickoff Show
Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto
