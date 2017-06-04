WWE announced a new match for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff, it will be Apollo Crews taking on Kalisto. The two had a match on Raw two weeks ago, which Kalisto won. WWE made the announcement via Twitter:

Below is the updated WWE Extreme Rules card:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a disqualification.

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

Kickoff Show

Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto

