Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who is a recovering drug addict, weighed in on golfer Tiger Woods being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in South Florida over Memorial Day weekend.

"Pharmaceuticals. They got a hold of him [Tiger Woods]," Waltman stated during a recent appearance on The Tomorrow Show, featured in the video above. "…It's what it sounds like to me… I'm the guy that always brings that back to childhood trauma of some kind."

Waltman was arrested in late April at Los Angeles International Airport after law enforcement alleged he tried to bring marijuana and meth through customs. The charges were later dropped.

"Here's the thing though. As somebody that has a lot of experience with that type of thing, Kev, not everyone misuses their pain medicine," Waltman explained. "…He [Tiger Woods] has a history of drug addiction. When you're not telling your doctor 'hey don't prescribe me that because I've had issues before' you're setting yourself up to do that. That's what addicts do. They set themselves up for things like that, to relapse. Things like that."

Sean also commented on comedian Kathy Griffin, who is currently mired in controversy after being featured in a photo that depicted her holding the bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

"I think there's time to rehabilitate this and bring her [Kathy Griffin] back," Waltman predicted.

