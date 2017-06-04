Source: Metro

William Regal spoke to Metro on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"We have a very odd friendship in the fact that I probably speak to him less than anyone in the company. He trusts me with what he needs to trust me with. He can literally look at me from across the room, and we know that have the same kind of mindset."

When Triple H got an offer to go to WWE in 1995:

"We got put together as a team, so we trained together all the time at the old Power Plant in WCW. I didn't know how long the British wrestling style would last at that time because it was dying off then, so I started teaching him some of that stuff that I knew. It just went from there, the team worked well for a short period but his contract was coming up and he got an offer from WWF. I said to him he had to go, he wanted to go anyway, but he asked me and I said he had to because they were working nearly 300 dates a year at that point.I'd done all my work working every day, and I told him he could only get better doing that. Some people are good from the get go. I wasn't, and he wasn't. We had to learn everything that we ever got. The only place to get better is to work in front of a crowd every night, that's when you'll find what really works and what doesn't."

NXT Stars to look out for:

"I know people have been seeing Drew McIntyre for the last few years in the UK, and now you get to see him in NXT with the new way he's going to get presented. The experience that he has got over the last three years and the confidence he has gained means he's like a whole new person with how good he is. Bobby Roode is a star, he's great for the brand, while Aleister Black is somebody who if you've never seen him, you've got to see him. It's hard to explain, he just has a presence. Some people are great wrestlers and some people just have a presence about them, and he's got both. To get to see Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno as well, they're exceptionally good pros and they're going to have excellent matches. The best of the best keep being brought here, and NXT has its own rawness and special quality to it."

