Thanks to Paul Turner for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Reading, Pennsylvania:
* Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries
* Mickie James, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Rhyno & Heath Slater
* Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe
* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt
