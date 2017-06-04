Thanks to Paul Turner for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Reading, Pennsylvania:

* Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Mickie James, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Rhyno & Heath Slater

* Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.