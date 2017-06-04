Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Venice, Florida:
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi
* Mary Kate, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Kimberly Frankele, Sarah Bridges and Liv Morgan
* Oney Lorcan defeated Tino Sabbatelli
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton
* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Brothers
* Lacey Evans defeated Bianca Blair
* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.