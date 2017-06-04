Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Venice, Florida:

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

* Mary Kate, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Kimberly Frankele, Sarah Bridges and Liv Morgan

* Oney Lorcan defeated Tino Sabbatelli

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Lacey Evans defeated Bianca Blair

* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

