Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Extreme Rules Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's pay-per-view, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with Renee Young welcoming us. She's joined by Sam Roberts and the returning David Otunga. They talk about tonight's show and send us to a video package for tonight's WWE Intercontinental Title match. Renee wants predictions but Sam wants to know who she is going for and she obviously picks her husband to win. Otunga goes with Ambrose to retain but Sam goes with Miz.

- We also got a look at Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge earlier. She will be joined by RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys later tonight. Back from a break and Renee leads us to a video for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. We come back and Nia Jax has joined the panel. Nia believes Alexa Bliss will retain tonight and says Bayley needs a miracle to win. Nia later mentions how she and Bliss have talked about Nia getting a title shot after tonight. She says it doesn't matter who wins tonight because they're just keeping the title warm for her. We come back from a break and get a video for tonight's WWE Cruiserweight Title match. Otunga and Roberts both believe Neville will retain tonight.

- The panel talks Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox next. We take another break and come back to Charly in the Social Media Lounge with the RAW Tag Team Champions. The Hardys comment on beginning their careers with WWE and now they're back to end them here. Regarding why they picked the Ladder Match stipulation, Matt Hardy says they beat Cesaro and Sheamus in the Ladder Match at WrestleMania 33 and then a regular match at Payback. Jeff Hardy teases a big Swanton Bomb off the cage tonight. Matt says they will end the feud tonight and move on tot he next challengers. Jeff says if it doesn't happen for Cesaro and Sheamus tonight, it won't happen. Matt promises a crazy night. We go back to the panel and they send us to the ring for a match.

Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring and Michael Cole is joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Kalisto hits the ring first. Apollo Crews is out next with Titus O'Neil.

They lock up and Crews quickly takes Kalisto down. Kalisto comes back with an arm drag. A "lucha!" chant starts as Titus gives Crews some advice. They go at it again and Crews takes control but Kalisto comes right back. They face off and lock up again. They trade holds now. They run the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick for a 2 count.

Crews keeps control but Kalisto comes back and sends him flying with scissors. Kalisto stands tall as Crews goes to the floor. Kalisto launches himself to the apron and then onto Crews on the floor. Kalisto goes for another big move off the ropes and the apron but Crews kicks him out of the air. Titus encourages Crews to return to the ring while Kalisto is down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews remains in control. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded now. Kalisto slides out of a move and rolls Crews up for 2. Crews comes right back with a clothesline for a 2 count. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded again.

Kalisto fights up and out with kicks. Kalisto with a roll up for 2. Crews drops Kalisto with an elbow and covers for another pin attempt. Kalisto eventually nails a corkscrew to make a comeback. Kalisto plants Crews face-first and covers for another 2 count. Titus yells at Crews to get up and do something. Salida del Sol is blocked. Kalisto counters a suplex for a 2 count. Kalisto with kicks now. Crews counters and scoops him but Kalisto comes right back with a big DDT for a 2 count. Titus can't believe it. Kalisto calls for a "lucha!" chant from the apron. Kalisto springboards in but Crews turns it into a Samoan Drop. Crews finally stumbles over and hits the standing Shooting Star Press but Kalisto kicks out at 2. Titus gets on the apron and barks orders at Crews. Crews comes over and argues with him. Kalisto takes advantage of the distraction and hits Salida del Sol for the pin.

Winner: Kalisto

- After the match, Kalisto makes his exit as Titus checks on Crews in the ring. We go to replays. Kalisto celebrates on the stage while Crews and Titus argue.

- We go back to the panel and they plug the WWE Network. Renee leads us to a video package for tonight's Fatal 5 Way main event as the crowd is already doing dueling chants for Roman Reigns.

- Back from the break and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has joined the panel. The WWE Hall of Famer says tonight's main event could change the new era. He says the winner could very well go on to defeat Brock Lesnar after defeating 4 of the top Superstars tonight. Otunga predicts Bray Wyatt to win while Angle goes with Samoa Joe and Sam picks Seth Rollins. That's it for the pre-show.

- The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We're live from a sold-out Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz with Maryse as JoJo makes the introduction. Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, who will lose the title if he gets disqualified.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ambrose takes Miz down first and then drops him with a shoulder. Back and forth now. Miz tries to use the rules to cheat but Ambrose gets upset. Ambrose tries to unload in the corner but the referee backs him off and warns him. Ambrose unloads with chops now. Ambrose with a spinning elbow and a clothesline that sends Miz over the top. Ambrose runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive in front of the German announce table. Ambrose sends Miz into the barrier next. Ambrose ducks a shot and rams Miz into the apron. Ambrose breaks the count and goes back to Miz.

Ambrose picks up a steel chair but the referee stops him. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and drops Ambrose with a boot. Miz tries to use the chair while Maryse has the referee distracted. Ambrose drops him and picks up the chair but the referee sees him and warns him. They trade shots on the floor and Ambrose brings it back into the ring. Miz ends up dropping Ambrose into the apron with a DDT. Miz rolls Ambrose back in for a 2 count.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.