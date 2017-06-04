The smart money is apparently in for the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 international betting odds. There have been some notable shifts from the odds we posted this morning, most notably with the show's main event.

The Miz (-4800) is favored to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a match where Dean Ambrose (+1600) will lose the title if he is disqualified.

Alexa Bliss (-2300) is favored to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship against Bayley (+1100) in a Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole match.

Cesaro and Sheamus (-16,000) are favored to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship from The Hardy Boyz (+4000) in a Steel Cage match

Neville (-7500) is favored to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries (+2500) in a Submission match.

In another change from this morning's odds, Rich Swann & Sasha Banks (-6000) are once again favored to win the Mixed Tag Team match against Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (+2000).

Remember, these are based on international betting odds and while they're typically accurate for how the show is going to play out they are not the final run-sheet. That's a heavily protected document by Vince McMahon that trumps all.

Our WWE Extreme Rules Live Results are currently underway.

