Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up and Crews quickly takes Kalisto down. Kalisto comes back with an arm drag. A "lucha!" chant starts as Titus gives Crews some advice. They go at it again and Crews takes control but Kalisto comes right back. They face off and lock up again. They trade holds now. They run the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick for a 2 count.

Crews keeps control but Kalisto comes back and sends him flying with scissors. Kalisto stands tall as Crews goes to the floor. Kalisto launches himself to the apron and then onto Crews on the floor. Kalisto goes for another big move off the ropes and the apron but Crews kicks him out of the air. Titus encourages Crews to return to the ring while Kalisto is down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews remains in control. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded now. Kalisto slides out of a move and rolls Crews up for 2. Crews comes right back with a clothesline for a 2 count. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded again.

Kalisto fights up and out with kicks. Kalisto with a roll up for 2. Crews drops Kalisto with an elbow and covers for another pin attempt. Kalisto eventually nails a corkscrew to make a comeback. Kalisto plants Crews face-first and covers for another 2 count. Titus yells at Crews to get up and do something. Salida del Sol is blocked. Kalisto counters a suplex for a 2 count. Kalisto with kicks now. Crews counters and scoops him but Kalisto comes right back with a big DDT for a 2 count. Titus can't believe it. Kalisto calls for a "lucha!" chant from the apron. Kalisto springboards in but Crews turns it into a Samoan Drop. Crews finally stumbles over and hits the standing Shooting Star Press but Kalisto kicks out at 2. Titus gets on the apron and barks orders at Crews. Crews comes over and argues with him. Kalisto takes advantage of the distraction and hits Salida del Sol for the pin.

Winner: Kalisto

After the match, Kalisto makes his exit as Titus checks on Crews in the ring. We go to replays. Kalisto celebrates on the stage while Crews and Titus argue.

