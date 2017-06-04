WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz with Maryse as JoJo makes the introduction. Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, who will lose the title if he gets disqualified.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ambrose takes Miz down first and then drops him with a shoulder. Back and forth now. Miz tries to use the rules to cheat but Ambrose gets upset. Ambrose tries to unload in the corner but the referee backs him off and warns him. Ambrose unloads with chops now. Ambrose with a spinning elbow and a clothesline that sends Miz over the top. Ambrose runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive in front of the German announce table. Ambrose sends Miz into the barrier next. Ambrose ducks a shot and rams Miz into the apron. Ambrose breaks the count and goes back to Miz.

Ambrose picks up a steel chair but the referee stops him. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and drops Ambrose with a boot. Miz tries to use the chair while Maryse has the referee distracted. Ambrose drops him and picks up the chair but the referee sees him and warns him. They trade shots on the floor and Ambrose brings it back into the ring. Miz ends up dropping Ambrose into the apron with a DDT. Miz rolls Ambrose back in for a 2 count.

Back and forth between the two now. Miz drops Ambrose for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and works Ambrose around. Ambrose fights out of a hold with kicks but Miz pulls him to the mat by his hair. The referee warns Miz. Miz keeps control and stands tall as fans boo him. Miz with a running dropkick in the corner, and another. Miz nails a third corner dropkick but Ambrose is still standing. Miz with the corner clothesline and Ambrose goes down. Miz goes to the top but Ambrose kicks him on the way down. Miz blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Ambrose knocks Miz out of the ring with a forearm, knocking him from the top to the floor.

Ambrose goes to the top and nails a big elbow drop to the floor. The referee counts. Ambrose brings it back into the ring. Ambrose with some momentum now. Ambrose with a fisherman's suplex for a 2 count. Maryse cheers Miz on. Ambrose goes on but Miz blocks the bulldog. Ambrose rolls Miz up for 2. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker for another pin attempt. We get dueling chants now. Ambrose goes to the top but has to land on his feet. Ambrose sells a knee injury. Miz takes advantage and hits the leg with knees and kicks. More back and forth. Miz gets the Figure Four applied in the middle of the ring.

Ambrose finally makes it to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Miz takes the leg out and goes for another Figure Four but Ambrose rolls him up for 2. Ambrose ends up on the top again. Miz crotches him. More dueling chants from the crowd. Miz climbs up for a superplex but Ambrose blocks it. Ambrose headbutts and stuns him. Ambrose slides down and goes for a powerbomb. Miz held on and pulled the turnbuckle cover off. Ambrose almost puts Miz into the steel but stops so he won't get disqualified. Miz nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Miz with the "yes!" kicks as fans do the "no!" chant. Ambrose catches the final kick and sweeps Miz. Ambrose locks in a Figure Four of his own in the middle of the ring. Ambrose ends up blocking Skull Crushing Finale for a roll-up after the hold was broken. More back and forth in the middle of the ring.

Maryse is on the apron now. Miz blocks Dirty Deeds. Both Superstars almost run into Maryse. Miz begs her to slap him. She slaps him. The referee sees it but he says he knows what Maryse is trying to do. The referee sends Maryse to the back. Miz argues with the referee. Ambrose rolls him up from behind for the win. Miz goes on to shove Ambrose into the referee. The referee falls out of the ring. The referee argues with Ambrose, saying he hit him. Ambrose pleads with the referee. Miz comes from behind and hits the Skull Crushing Finale. The referee runs back into the ring and counts the pin.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz

After the match, Miz hits the stage and is handed the title. Maryse joins him to celebrate as we get replays.

