The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

















