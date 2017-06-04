Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

We go to the ring and out comes Alicia Fox and Noam Dar for this mixed tag match. Hometown star Rich Swann is out next, followed by Sasha Banks as we see some of the international announce teams in the arena.

Sasha and Banks looks to start off but the action picks up with Swann and Dar. Sasha comes in and waits for Fox. They start brawling. Sasha ends up going to the Banks Statement but Dar provides an assist with the rope and the hold must be broken. Fox comes back and drops Sasha. Fox keeps control and catches Sasha in a backbreaker for a 2 count. Fox keeps Sasha grounded now.

Sasha tries to come back but Fox drops her. Sasha finally gets the tag as Dar also comes in. They go at it but Swann gets the upperhand. Swann with a shot to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Dar counters with a 2 count. They collide with clotheslines before trading shots in the middle of the ring. Dar blocks a kick and nails an uppercut. Swann drops Dar with a kick to the face out of nowhere. Fox and Sasha come in the ring, then brawl out to the floor. Sasha rams Fox into the apron and she goes down.

Swann and Dar also go at it on the floor. Sasha goes to the top rope as Fox slowly gets up on the floor but Dar gets in the way. Sasha nails double knees to Dar and Fox on the floor. Dar is brought back in the ring. Swann hits the Phoenix Splash for the win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Rich Swann

After the match, Sasha and Swann celebrate as we get replays. Fox and Dar leave while the dancing continues.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules. To access our full coverage, click here.

