Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women's Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes Bayley. There's a kendo stick hanging on a pole in one of the corners. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Bliss mocks Bayley, taunting her to go get the kendo stick. Bliss takes Bayley down. Bayley comes back to take control and covers for a pin attempt. Bayley goes for the stick but Bliss decks her with a right hand, sending Bayley to the floor.

They both climb for the kendo stick now. They trade shots on the top. Bayley grabs the stick but it falls to the mat as they both fall to the floor. Bliss strikes first but Bayley ends up suplexing her on the floor. Bayley rushes in the ring to get the kendo stick. Bayley chases Bliss around the ring with the stick. They go back in and Bliss backs into the corner, pleading with Bayley. Bliss ducks the kendo stick shot and tackles Bayley. Bliss unloads with the stick now. Bliss yells at Bayley to get up. Bayley manages to drop Bliss but she can't get the pin.

Bayley gets shoved face first into the stick. Bliss picks up the stick and nails her with it. Bliss with her snap DDT for the easy win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss leaves with the title as Bayley recovers in the ring and we go to replays. Bliss stands tall on the stage with the title and the kendo stick in the air.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules.

