Extreme Rules Fatal 5 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender: Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and out first comes Bray Wyatt. Seth Rollins is out next. The winner of this match will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Samoa Joe makes his way out next. Finn Balor is out next to a pop like Rollins. Roman Reigns is out last to a mixed reaction.

They go at it to start. Reigns with big attempts early on. Balor and Reigns end up going at it. Reigns blocks a kick and drops Balor on the apron. Rollins comes in and faces off with Reigns as fans pop. It ends up with Wyatt beating down Balor. Joe and Rollins go at it and end up down on the floor. Balor comes back and drops Wyatt, then drops stomps on him. Balor with stomps to Rollins and Joe as well. Balor runs the ropes and leaps pout onto Joe, Wyatt and Rollins. Reigns comes over and drops Balor as he stands tall. Fans boo.

Reigns launches Balor into the barrier. Reigns slams Balor face first into the apron a few times. Wyatt tries to pull Reigns into the ring but Reigns rocks him. Reigns goes for a Drive By to Wyatt but Joe knocks him out of the air. Joe works over Reigns now and launches him into the barrier. Joe and Wyatt share a laugh over Reigns. Wyatt hits Reigns and then Balor.

The match continues with Joe and Wyatt double teaming everyone. They have Balor in the ring now taking turns. Wyatt ends up dropping Rollins over the steel steps with a DDT. Balor unloads on Joe in the ring now. Balor fights out of a Coquina Clutch and hits the double stomp. Wyatt comes in with a steel chair to the back of Balor. Wyatt with chair shots to Reigns now, sending him back out of the ring. Wyatt smiles and looks at Joe with the chair but smacks Balor instead. Wyatt puts the chair over Balor and offers him to Joe. Joe runs the ropes and hits a senton. Joe places the chair over Balor now. Wyatt runs the ropes and nails a senton of his own. Balor fights Wyatt off and sends Joe into a wedged chair in the corner.

Reigns comes back in it and hits a Drive By. Reigns with a 2 count on Balor, turning it into a big powerbomb. Reigns with a clothesline on Joe. Fans boo offense by Reigns. Reigns unloads with clotheslines on Wyatt. Joe runs into Wyatt as Reigns moves. Reigns drops Joe. Reigns with kicks and a clothesline to Wyatt. Wyatt ends up planting Reigns' back into an announce table. Fans chant "one more time" but Wyatt climbs back to the apron. Rollins knocks him off. Rollins launches himself over to Joe on the floor. Rollins springboards in and nails Wyatt for a 2 count. Rollins fights off Joe and Wyatt now. Rollins nails a double Blockbuster for a 2 count on Wyatt.

Rollins ends up nailing a suicide dive onto Joe as Wyatt pushed Joe into the move. Wyatt brings Rollins back in and nails a clothesline. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Wyatt for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the apron. Rollins springboards in but Wyatt catches him. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail and hits it but Joe breaks the pin. Joe is angry for what happened on the floor during the Rollins dive. Wyatt tries to talk him down. Wyatt shoves Joe but Joe fights back and they go at it. Joe with a running elbow and a kick in the corner for a 2 count. Wyatt goes on to launch himself into Joe.

Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and taunts Joe. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but it's blocked. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Balor breaks the hold with a chair shot. Balor with chair shots for Joe and Wyatt. Balor double stomps a chair onto Wyatt. Balor dropkicks Reigns, knocking him from the apron to the floor. Balor with another big shot from the apron to Reigns. Balor runs out of the ring and dropkicks Wyatt into the barrier. A Balor dropkick for Joe as well. Balor slams Wyatt into the announce table a few times. Balor takes apart another announce table for a pop. Balor knocks Wyatt on top of it but Joe makes the save with a Clutch from behind. Reigns runs over and spears Joe and Balor through the barrier.

Fans chant "holy s--t" now. Rollins goes to the top rope and nails a huge Frogsplash through Wyatt on the announce table. Another "holy s--t" chant starts up. We go to replays. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Rollins and Reigns are back into the ring after some time. They face off as fans do dueling chants. Rollins unloads on Reigns but Reigns rocks him with an uppercut. Rollins with a big right hand. Rollins ducks a clothesline and hits an overhead kick. Rollins goes to powerbomb but its blocked. Reigns nails a Superman punch and covers Rollins for a close 2 count.

Reigns readies in the corner. Rollins counters and rolls him up for 2. Rollins superkicks Reigns in the face for another 2 count. Rollins goes to the top and nails a Frogsplash on Reigns for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top again but is slow to make it up. Rollins goes for a Phoenix Splash but has to roll through. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail on Rollins but has to stop when Reigns runs over. Reigns counters Sister Abigail and hits a spear. Rollins comes from behind and they trade moves. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb on Reigns but Reigns comes right back with a Superman punch. Balor charges at Reigns but Reigns nails a Superman punch instead.

Reigns hulks up to a mixed reaction. Balor nails Slingblade and kicks Reigns into the corner. Balor goes to the top and nails a Coup de Grace on Reigns but Joe breaks the pin with a Clutch on Balor. Balor fades in the Clutch and that's the match.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Samoa Joe

After the match, Joe hits his feet and stands tall as a referee checks on Balor. Samoa Joe leaves the ring and heads up the ramp as we go to replays. Joe celebrates on the stage as the others try to recover in and around the ring. Extreme Rules goes off the air with the new #1 contender standing tall.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules.

