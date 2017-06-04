- Above is the opening video package used for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Michael Cole announced 11,769 fans in attendance at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for tonight's pay-per-view.

- After three pay-per-view losses to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Austin Aries says it might be time for some serious life reflection and a career re-evaluation. He tweeted the following after losing tonight's Submission Match at Extreme Rules:

And with that, it might be time for some serious life reflection and career reevaluation....@WWE #ExtremeRules — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) June 5, 2017

