- Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore saw hometown star Rich Swann team with Sasha Banks to defeat Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. In the video above, Swann tells Mike Rome the hometown win feels good, and it feels great. Swann says he and The Boss feel special before the two start dancing to celebrate.

- Several MLB players from the Baltimore Orioles were sitting at ringside for tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, dressed as WWE Legends. Adam Jones was dressed as Virgil and was identified by the announcers. Other players were dressed as The Big Boss Man, Razor Ramon, Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, IRS and Steve Austin. Below are a few photos:

