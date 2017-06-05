- Above is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus talking to Mike Rome after their Steel Cage win over The Hardys at Extreme Rules. Cesaro mocks The Hardys and says them picking the stipulation backfired on them. Cesaro and Sheamus insist that they don't just set the bar, they are the bar. Apparently Cesaro was jacked up from too much coffee.
- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following after defeating Bayley in the "Kendo Stick on a Pole" match at Extreme Rules, which ended fairly quickly:
Big girls don't cry. Losers do.— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 5, 2017
I'm the goddess #AndStill #Raw Women's Champion. #BooHooBayley #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/s9RmnptKZ7
