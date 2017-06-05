- Above is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse talking to Mike Rome after winning the title from Dean Ambrose in the Extreme Rules opener. The seven-time IC Champion says his IC Title Comeback Tour has begun. Miz says this is the title he's been fond of since a kid and Ambrose ran it through the mud but now it's time for the comeback.
- It's worth noting that the final smart money betting odds for Extreme Rules were 100% correct. Samoa Joe, new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Rich Swann & Sasha Banks, and new RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro were all the favorites going into the pay-per-view.
- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on he and brother Jeff Hardy losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Cesaro and Sheamus last night. This was their first loss as a team since returning at WrestleMania 33 to win the belts.
Epic effort tonight, brother. Our first setback since returning to @WWE. We must work harder, be greater. And we will. Thanks, @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/Ygf6mmDLqM— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 5, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.