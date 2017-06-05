- Above, Nikki Bella continued her wine adventure by getting to her favorite bakery and heading to another vineyard.

- WWE asked fans: "Who endured the most pain in the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match?" As of this writing the results are: Finn Balor (53 percent), Roman Reigns (18 percent), Seth Rollins (12 percent), Bray Wyatt (9 percent), and Samoa Joe (7 percent).

WWE Extreme Rules Results - New Champions Crowned, Fatal 5 Way Main Event, Kendo Stick Match, More
See Also
WWE Extreme Rules Results - New Champions Crowned, Fatal 5 Way Main Event, Kendo Stick Match, More

- During last night's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, a reporter was seen watching Extreme Rules. The Warriors won last night's game 132-113 and are up 2-0 in the series.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles