- Hannibal TV passed along the interview above with former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham. Graham announced that he successfully completed the Sovaldi Treatment Medication regime and has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for my than 25 years. The disease caused him to require a liver transplant in 2002.
- Vader sent out a tweet over the weekend that seemed to suggest that he was retiring. The former WCW World Champion replied to his own tweet, saying that he hasn't wrestled his last match. He seemed to get kick out of the attention his tweet garnered, adding, "Love it when u got them guessing." He is advertised for WLW's event on June 17th in Troy, MO, as well as AML Wrestling's show in Hickory, NC on June 25th.
With Great Sorrow I leave my first born my greatest love of All for a chance to exist inthe same plain of existance of my Gr Ch yet to exist— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 4, 2017
As usual some one got it wrong I have not wrestled my last match Lord wilinng not for yrs yet Love it when u got them guessing https://t.co/0s5ozMmDK5— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017
Rumors r false still working still wrestling https://t.co/kjm2VdrR57— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017
