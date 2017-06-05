- Hannibal TV passed along the interview above with former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham. Graham announced that he successfully completed the Sovaldi Treatment Medication regime and has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for my than 25 years. The disease caused him to require a liver transplant in 2002.

- Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas is hosting a Seminar and Camp with the Director of Talent Relations for AAA / Lucha Underground Vampiro on June 17th, from 1pm - 7pm. The Seminar is $40 and is open to all students / trainees. The Camp is $150 and includes the Seminar. Vampiro will be evaluating all members of the Camp, and a select few will be chosen to perform on the Future Stars of Wrestling event that night 8pm at the FSW Arena, featuring FSW and AAA Star Kevin Kross. For more information, contact Joe DeFalco at [email protected] Space is limited, and only a few spots remain.

- Vader sent out a tweet over the weekend that seemed to suggest that he was retiring. The former WCW World Champion replied to his own tweet, saying that he hasn't wrestled his last match. He seemed to get kick out of the attention his tweet garnered, adding, "Love it when u got them guessing." He is advertised for WLW's event on June 17th in Troy, MO, as well as AML Wrestling's show in Hickory, NC on June 25th.

With Great Sorrow I leave my first born my greatest love of All for a chance to exist inthe same plain of existance of my Gr Ch yet to exist — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 4, 2017

As usual some one got it wrong I have not wrestled my last match Lord wilinng not for yrs yet Love it when u got them guessing https://t.co/0s5ozMmDK5 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017

Rumors r false still working still wrestling https://t.co/kjm2VdrR57 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017

