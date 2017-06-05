- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring "Female Superstar table crashes." It includes Charlotte powerbombing Natalya, Alexa Bliss pushing Becky through a table, and Stephanie McMahon getting knocked off the apron and down through a table, among others.

John Cena is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 9. Cena is currently promoting the second season of American Grit on FOX. He's scheduled to return to WWE TV on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

- A fan asked Eric Bischoff what he thought about Vince Russo being negative about today's WWE product, while also putting over WCW's Bash at the Beach (2000). That event was Hulk Hogan's last appearance with WCW after Russo had then WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Jeff Jarrett, lay down for Hogan to win the title. Bischoff responded to the fan on Twitter:

Delusional clown riding solo in his own clown car. https://t.co/VpNImv9a5d — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 5, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.