Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA with the fallout from last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Can Samoa Joe conquer The Beast Incarnate?
* Cesaro & Sheamus take The Hardy Boyz to the Extreme
* What's next for Alexa Bliss?
* The Miz's Intercontinental Championship "comeback tour" begins
* What dirt did Corey Graves have on Kurt Angle?
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.