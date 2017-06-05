- Above is a new promo for the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As noted, the show will be headlined by a men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match featuring AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, plus the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match with Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair.
- As seen below, new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus filmed a new episode of WWE Ride Along after Extreme Rules last night:
Taping a new episode of Ride Along as the NEW RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! #ExtremeRules #BeTheBar @WWESheamus @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/KyHO7l2AIz— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 5, 2017
Ride along taped! @WWESheamus almost made it the whole way (-10 minutes)... he has been up for 24+ hours. ?? wedding to Tag Team Championship pic.twitter.com/i4gD1UjoLE— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 5, 2017
