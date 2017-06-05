Thanks to Tyler Ingold for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Glens Falls, New York:
* Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension
* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over AJ Styles
