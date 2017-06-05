- As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 show will return to the WWE Network live stream this Wednesday. The episode is already available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network. Above is a promo for the show.

- It appears John Cena was filming a promo for the campaign to end polio with the Gates Foundation and Rotary International this weekend. He tweeted the following:

Eric Robinson contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.