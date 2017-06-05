- Above is video of Rich Swann and Sasha Banks on RAW Talk after their WWE Extreme Rules win over Noam Dar and Alicia Fox last night. Sasha talks about Bayley's loss to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and says she's sad for Bayley. Renee Young asks Sasha where this loss puts Sasha in the women's revolution and Sasha declares that she is the revolution, then reminds us she's defeated Fox and Bliss before. Regarding Nia Jax saying she's next in line for a title shot, Sasha says she's already defeated Nia and Nia belongs in the back of the line.
- Zack Ryder tweeted the following video from the gym as he trains for his WWE return. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury. He wrote, "My knee exploded almost 6 months ago so I'm pretty happy with this...#ReturnOfTheZack #Zacked #ZackDaddy #WWWYKI @CardilloUSA"
My knee exploded almost 6 months ago so I'm pretty happy with this...#ReturnOfTheZack #Zacked #ZackDaddy #WWWYKI @CardilloUSA pic.twitter.com/y0BaVTQhDy— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 4, 2017
