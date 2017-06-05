- As noted, the WWE Music Power 10 series returns to the WWE Network this week with a look at the music from WrestleMania 33. Above is a clip from the show with The New Day's big entrance.
- We've been noting how Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley is tweeting SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in hopes of landing a SmackDown TV match as it's been more than 1 month since Mojo had a Tuesday night match that was televised. Below is Mojo's latest video tweet to Shane. He wrote, "I know you hear me @shanemcmahon. I'm too loud for you not to. #StillWaiting #ATGMBRChamp #SoHungryImStarving #MojoRising"
I know you hear me @shanemcmahon. I'm too loud for you not to. #StillWaiting #ATGMBRChamp #SoHungryImStarving #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/bhJcS0vCls— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 4, 2017
