- Thea Trinidad, f.k.a. Rosita in TNA, recently signed with WWE, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Thea, who is engaged to Austin Aries and will be playing AJ Lee in the upcoming biopic about Paige's family, will begin training at the Performance Center with other recent signees. Gunner, who we first reported in April would be starting with WWE soon, will be joining her along with Fabian Aichner, UK wrestler Axel Dieter Jr., Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner and female independent wrestlers Evie and Nixon Newell.

- WWE has a photo gallery here of Bayley's back following her match with Alexa Bliss at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bayley suffered multiple welts from the kendo stick shots from Bliss.

- Reby Hardy teased Matt Hardy returning to his "Broken" ways soon, as seen in the tweet below:

What will arrive first ? The new baby or the new fridge ?



Will my water end up #BROKEN before @MATTHARDYBRAND is ?



Stay tuned. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 5, 2017

