- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- We're live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype the show and announce that new #1 contender Samoa Joe will be here later.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt says he had a chance to slay The Beast and save us all from damnation last night but they took his own sword and put it in his eye. Wyatt says he's still here and he's coming for all who are guilty. Finn Balor is guilty. Samoa Joe is guilty. Seth Rollins is guilty. Last but not least, Roman Reigns is guilty. Fans boo Reigns' name. Wyatt has made a vow - one by one they must all be punished, starting right here tonight with Reigns. Wyatt goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Reigns to mostly boos.

Reigns hits the ring and they stare each other down. The crowd chants "Reigns sucks" and they're loud with the mixed reaction. Reigns says this is why he's The Guy. He shows Wyatt what happens when you talk trash in his yard... Reigns decks Wyatt. Wyatt comes back in and they go at it to start the match. Wyatt dodges an early Superman punch but gets stunned and goes to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns kicks out of a 2 count. We see how Wyatt floored Reigns during the commercial to turn it around. Wyatt keeps Reigns grounded now. Reigns gets up and they trade shots. Wyatt blocks a Samoan Drop and nails a DDT for a 2 count. Wyatt keeps Reigns grounded again. More back and forth after Reigns is up again. Wyatt ends up on the top but Reigns rocks him. Reigns hits a Samoan Drop for a 2 count.

Reigns makes a comeback with clotheslines. Reigns with a big clothesline off the ropes as some fans boo him. Reigns runs into a boot in the corner. Wyatt launches Reigns shoulder first into the ring post and Reigns falls out to the floor. Wyatt with a senton on the floor. Wyatt looks at Reigns and smiles as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wyatt has Reigns down but he's fighting out. Wyatt cuts him off. Reigns rocks Wyatt with a big right hand. Reigns sends Wyatt through the ropes to the floor. The referee counts but Wyatt makes it back in. Reigns unloads and drops Wyatt with a clothesline. Reigns with big shots in the corner as the fans count along. Reigns runs into a big boot but comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count.

Reigns gets up to a mix of boos and cheers. Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Reigns charges with the punch but Wyatt catches him and hits the Uranage for a 2 count. Wyatt waits in the corner with his back facing Reigns. Wyatt turns upside down again and charges with a splash in the corner. Wyatt puts Reigns on the top and rocks him. Wyatt climbs up and beats on Reigns. Reigns headbutts him. Reigns with more headbutts. Reigns slides to his feet and hits the sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

Reigns calls for the spear as he waits for Wyatt to get up. Wyatt side steps and sends Reigns into the corner. Reigns comes right back with a Superman punch for another close 2 count. Reigns with a lot of pops and boos. Reigns calls for the spear but Wyatt retreats to the floor. Reigns follows with a Drive By but Wyatt flattens him a clothesline. They both are down on the floor now as the referee counts. Wyatt makes it back in at 8. Reigns barely makes it back in. They stare at each other from the mat. Reigns is up first. Wyatt jumps up and grabs Reigns for Sister Abigail but Reigns counters with a roll-up for a 2 count. Reigns nails a Superman punch and a spear for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns stands tall as the referee checks on Wyatt and we go to replays. Reigns stands tall in the corner.

- Still to come, new #1 contender Samoa Joe. Also, a look back at RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retaining at Extreme Rules. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Charly Caruso is with Enzo Amore & Big Cass backstage. She brings up how he's been attacked by mysterious attackers lately and asks how it hurts their match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight. Enzo doesn't know who's attacking him but he's going to catch a charge when he finds out. He also knocked Corey Graves' hair style. He goes on and Cass takes the mic, saying Enzo likes Charly. Cass says the fact that people think he has something to do with the attacks is insulting. To make sure it doesn't happen again, he will be watching Enzo's back from now on. We go back to the announcers and Cole asks Corey if he wants to say anything about what Enzo said. Corey doesn't offer his thoughts as he doesn't want to say the wrong thing.

- We get stills from the "Kendo Stick on a Pole" match at Extreme Rules. We also see photos of the marks on Bayley's back from the kendo stick. Cole says Bayley is not here tonight

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage when RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss walks in. She wonders where her congratulations are. Bliss says she proved Bayley doesn't have what it takes and she's decided she's moving on from Bayley. Bliss says she doesn't want to just celebrate her title reign tonight, she wants to celebrate her entire life and already has the guests lined up. She proposes an "Alexa Bliss: This Is My Life" segment. Angle says that's a terrible idea as last week's segment on Bayley was one of the worst. Angle reminds Bliss that she promised Nia Jax a title shot after Extreme Rules. Angle makes Nia vs. Bliss for tonight with the title on the line.

- We see Dean Ambrose walking backstage. Back to commercial.

