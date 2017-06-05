The fighter known as War Machine has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend three years ago.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver was handed his sentence on Monday. He will be eligible for parole in 36 years after he turns 71 years old.

This past March, the former UFC fighter was convicted of 29 felonies from attacks on both Christy Mack and Corey Thomas. The jury was deadlocked on two attempted-murder counts.

In a statement, Koppenhaver said "I should have killed myself by now. There's no reason right now that I shouldn't be in the dirt right now laying next to Aaron Hernandez. That's 100 percent true."

Koppenhaver fought 19 times as a pro, going 14-5. He made his final three appearances in 2013 competing for Bellator, having also defeated Roger Huerta in 2011. His final fight for the UFC came in 2008.

