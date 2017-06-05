- TJP vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville with the title on the line has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live episode. Neville has been promising TJP the title shot once the Austin Aries problem was taken care of.

Tonight's RAW saw Neville attack the #1 contender after his win over Mustafa Ali. Above is video from that segment.

- As seen on tonight's RAW, Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their July 9th main event at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. This was done to set up Lesnar's RAW return for next week in Lafayette, LA.

After next week's RAW, Lesnar is scheduled for the June 26th RAW in Los Angeles, the July 3rd RAW in Phoenix and the July 10th RAW from Houston.

Below is video from tonight's segment with Joe and Heyman:

